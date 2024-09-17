Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $103.93.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.