Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $334,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,155,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $3,349,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 85,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 26,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,012,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,770.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $8,327,633. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.1 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -444.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.