Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLOT opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

