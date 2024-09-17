Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

