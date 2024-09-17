Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 469 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.