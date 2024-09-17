Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000.

Shares of SMDV opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $842.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

