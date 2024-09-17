Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $321,000 Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $651.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $60.41.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

