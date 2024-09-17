Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $473,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,355,724,000 after buying an additional 7,470,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,731,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,128,000 after acquiring an additional 979,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,558,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,414,179,000 after acquiring an additional 684,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,024,679,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.48.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,667 shares of company stock valued at $34,341,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

