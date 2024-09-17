TomoChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.22 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $38.86 million and $15.22 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is viction.xyz. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

