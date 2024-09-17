Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,870 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GESFree Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Guess? comprises 2.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Guess? worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guess? by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,562 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 474,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Guess? by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,454,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GES. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?

Guess? Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GES opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About Guess?

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.