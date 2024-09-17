Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,870 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Guess? comprises 2.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Guess? worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Guess? by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,562 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 474,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Guess? by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,454,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GES. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NYSE:GES opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

