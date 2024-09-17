Tieton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. Medallion Financial makes up 3.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Medallion Financial worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

