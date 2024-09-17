Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.21

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 28350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Acumen Capital downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$13.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.72. The company has a market cap of C$74.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

