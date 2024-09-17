Threshold Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $210.36 million and $4.22 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,919.43 or 1.00019467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02110789 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $5,528,521.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.