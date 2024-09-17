Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Hits $7.26 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $410.12 million and $7.26 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00039635 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,683,735,691 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

