Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lowered by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90,620 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,474,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $130,425,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 27,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $614.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $593.66 and a 200-day moving average of $580.53. The company has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.89.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

