The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
