The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

