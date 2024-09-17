The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
The Merchants Trust Stock Performance
MHTUF remained flat at $6.18 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $6.30.
About The Merchants Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Merchants Trust
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.