The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

The Merchants Trust Plc (OTCMKTS:MHTUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

MHTUF remained flat at $6.18 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The Merchants Trust has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

