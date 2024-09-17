The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MRC stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 246 ($3.25). 1,163,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,947. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,460.00 and a beta of 1.16. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 177.20 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.05 ($3.55).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

