The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Boosted by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises 2.8% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

