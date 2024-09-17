The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $200.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASND. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.62.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 402,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,808. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,719,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after acquiring an additional 336,976 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,779,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,648,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

