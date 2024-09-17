The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,388,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $485.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

