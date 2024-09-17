The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,475,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $367.07 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

