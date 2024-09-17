The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Short Interest Update

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 55.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLCE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Children’s Place Trading Down 15.9 %

PLCE stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.21. 3,448,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,821. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $155.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.40. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. The company had revenue of $319.66 million during the quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

