The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKGFF remained flat at $60.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $51.49 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.