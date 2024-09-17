Tezos Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $629.90 million and $12.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,021,387,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,854,565 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.