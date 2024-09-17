Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

