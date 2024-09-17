Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.45

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $72.22, with a volume of 51475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $640,275.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,009.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,211 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after buying an additional 506,094 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,392,000 after buying an additional 171,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

