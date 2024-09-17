Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $981,443,000 after purchasing an additional 412,872 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average of $194.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

