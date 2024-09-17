Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.75. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $273.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

