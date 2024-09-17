Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $14.83 on Friday. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

