Terril Brothers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 4.7% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

