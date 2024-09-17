TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.90

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$99.90 and last traded at C$98.90, with a volume of 4300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$98.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

TerraVest Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.21). TerraVest Industries had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of C$238.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 4.4472247 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In related news, insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total value of C$37,615.00. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

