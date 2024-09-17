TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WULF shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter worth $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WULF opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

