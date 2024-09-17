Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Stock Position Trimmed by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Tenaris accounts for approximately 5.2% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after acquiring an additional 819,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter worth $2,822,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 10.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 6.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 241,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,885.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 31,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE TS opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

