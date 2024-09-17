Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 49,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 22,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,414,000 after purchasing an additional 152,456 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the second quarter worth about $789,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 51,479 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 260,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

