Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,272,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 948,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.45% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) worth $297,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 862,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 536,807 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.