Tectum Price Reaches $9.12 (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tectum token can now be purchased for approximately $9.12 or 0.00015006 BTC on exchanges. Tectum has a market capitalization of $68.66 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,524,856 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,524,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 8.98460198 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,079,151.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

