TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 223,842 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.03% of TE Connectivity worth $469,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 698.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 305,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 267,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

