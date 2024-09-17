Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.2 %

SYPR stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 19.23% of Sypris Solutions worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

