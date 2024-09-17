Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,420 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 218,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,597,000 after acquiring an additional 491,036 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $19,434,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 404.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

