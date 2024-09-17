Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $498.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $440.62 and a one year high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $534.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.69.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,466,885.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,466,885.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

