Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
EVOL opened at $1.10 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.
About Symbolic Logic
