Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 347,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SGC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,812. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $250.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Jake Himelstein purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 10,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $206,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 103,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,481 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 109,596 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

