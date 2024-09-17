Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.70. Super Hi International shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 3,592 shares changing hands.

Super Hi International Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

Super Hi International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

