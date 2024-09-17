Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $12.52. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 172,231 shares traded.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 205,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 265,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

