Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $12.92

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.92, but opened at $12.52. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 172,231 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
