Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.83.

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Stride by 25.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LRN opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. Stride has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

