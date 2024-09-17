Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.83.
LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.
NYSE:LRN opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. Stride has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $83.97.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
