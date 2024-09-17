StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Position Raised by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of StoneX Group worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.76. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $31,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $31,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,491 shares of company stock valued at $982,544 in the last three months. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.