StockNews.com Upgrades Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) to Sell

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

DMRC stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $624.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 105.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Digimarc by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 158,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 1,834.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 519,643 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 433,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

