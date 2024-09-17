StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RVNC. Piper Sandler lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of RVNC opened at $5.97 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $623.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 823,658 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 65.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 567.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 170,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,285,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.