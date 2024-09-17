StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $3.15 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,558.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.